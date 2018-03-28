Texan accused of using debit card abuse, using stolen account information

A Texarkana, TX, faces charges after police say he used a debit card programmed with stolen account information at a local car wash.

Texarkana, TX, police arrested 40-year-old Ulysses NMN Morgan on Monday afternoon.

Police were sent to Westgate Car Wash at 3501 Summerhill Road to investigate a report of forgery in progress.

The business owner told officers that a man, later identified as Morgan, dropped off a vehicle to be washed and prepaid for the service with a debit card.

Morgan then left in another vehicle and said he would return later to pick up his vehicle.

Police say while the vehicle was being washed, the business got a call from a Georgia man who said he got a notification from his bank that his debit card was used at the Texarkana business.

After checking his account, the Georgia man said he discovered his debit card actually was used in three separate transactions that Monday in Texarkana, including a fast-food restaurant and convenience store in addition to the car wash.

He told officers that both he and his debit card were in Georgia and that he did not know how anyone could have gotten his account information.

Detectives said they used the last four digits of the Georgia resident's card number and the dollar amount of the purchase to quickly determine that the questionable transaction at the car wash involved Morgan.

Officers waited for Morgan at the car wash.

When he returned to get his car, he denied using a stolen debit card.

When asked to see the card he used to pay for the car wash, Morgan told officers he threw it away shortly after using it because there was no money left on the card.

Police arrested Morgan on a charge of debit card abuse.

They found Morgan’s wallet in the vehicle in which he earlier had left with a woman.

It reportedly contained 13 credit cards with Morgan’s name on the face of the cards.

A detective scanned the cards and discovered that five had Morgan's name and face on them, but the numbers did not match the data from the scan.

Upon that discovery, police also charged Morgan with fraudulent use of identifying information.

He has since been released on bond, booking records show.

Now the detective is working on identify other possible victims.

Police say it appears that all the victims in this case do not live in the Texarkana area, but rather in other parts of the United States.

