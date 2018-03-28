Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office searching for owner of boat

Is this your boat? If so, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for you.

The boat was reported stolen from Cash Point Storage on March 23 and was found by detectives later during an investigation.

The boat is a 1988 Nitro that's 18 feet long with a 175 Mariner motor. It's faded red and has Texas registration numbers on the hull.

Other stolen items were found as well. Detectives have attempted to contact the boat's supposed registered owner.

If you have any information regarding this boat, please contact Detective Brandon Masters at (318) 965-3418 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

