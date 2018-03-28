Man shows up to hospital with stab wounds

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man showed up to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds Tuesday.

Police were called out to University Health hospital just after 1 p.m. after the man showed up in a private vehicle with wounds to the left arm and chest.

The man told police he saw an old acquaintance at the store and invited her to a party later that night at an apartment on Milam Street.

The woman showed up at around 11 p.m. and began talking to and catching up with the man, according to police.

Later on, the man says he explained to her that he had a wife and child he needed to get home to.

That's when the woman reportedly took a steak knife and stabbed the man.

The woman is described as being about 5'1" to 5'2".

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

