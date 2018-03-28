4 Caddo officials cannot be asked why they voted to move Confederate statue, judge rules

A judge has penciled in a timeline for when the next phase of the legal battle over Caddo Parish's Confederate monument will play out in federal court.

A judge has penciled in a timeline for when the next phase of the legal battle over Caddo Parish's Confederate monument will play out in federal court.

A federal judge has dismissed 7 Caddo commissioners from a lawsuit over the Confederate monument on the north side of the Parish Courthouse grounds.

A federal judge has dismissed 7 Caddo commissioners from a lawsuit over the Confederate monument on the north side of the Parish Courthouse grounds.

A federal judge in Shreveport ruled March 27 that 4 parish officials who voted to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds cannot be forced to make a sworn statement about why they did so. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Commission won a small victory Tuesday in the legal battle over efforts to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Shreveport.

The Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is suing to block the parish from moving the statue from where it stands on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds.

As part of that lawsuit, the chapter wanted to question under oath the four parish commissioners who earlier voted to remove the monument.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby ruled Tuesday that the officials will not have to give depositions in the case.

Federal law prohibits the chapter from asking the commissioners about their thoughts and motives, the court decided.

The commissioners argued that they are immune from having to testify about the reasons they voted as they did. They also argued that allowing them to be deposed would have a chilling effect on officials seeking to do the jobs to which they were elected.

The U.S. District Court's ruling agrees, concluding that the information the UDC chapter was seeking has limited relevance to lawsuit; and that the depositions would be the type of intrusive inquiry that legislative privilege is designed to prevent.

"Denying these commissioners the protection of the testimonial privilege could well dissuade these and other citizens from volunteering for such local legislative bodies and would hinder the free flow of discussion that is an integral part of the democratic process employed throughout this country."

The lawsuit is set to go to trial June 25.

Click here or look below to read U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby's ruling.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.