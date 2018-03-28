4 Caddo officials cannot be asked why they voted to move Confederate statue, judge rules

A federal judge has dismissed 7 Caddo commissioners from a lawsuit over the Confederate monument on the north side of the Parish Courthouse grounds.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed 7 Caddo commissioners from a lawsuit over the Confederate monument on the north side of the Parish Courthouse grounds.More >>
A judge has penciled in a timeline for when the next phase of the legal battle over Caddo Parish's Confederate monument will play out in federal court.More >>
A judge has penciled in a timeline for when the next phase of the legal battle over Caddo Parish's Confederate monument will play out in federal court.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>