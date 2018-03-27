Balloon release to raise awareness for Autism

The sky will be filled with blue balloons Thursday in Shreveport. The reason, to bring awareness to autism. (Source: Odyssey Foundation of Louisiana)

The 2018 Light It Up Blue Autism Balloon Release will take place at 10 a.m. at Union Mission Baptist Church No. 1. That’s located at 6029 Buncombe Road in Shreveport.

The annual event brings hundreds of people as well as awareness about Autism.

Autism now affects 1 in 68 children and in 1 and 42 boys.

It is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the U.S.

