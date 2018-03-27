Tire shop owner sentenced for hitting customer in the face

A Bossier City man is sentenced to 6 months in jail for hitting a customer of his tire shop in the face.

Saher Zeidan, 36, was found guilty of simple battery Tuesday morning.

It started when the victim went to Zeidan’s tire shop in Haughton to purchase two truck tires back in July 2017.

When the customer returned to pick up the tires, she told Zeidan that the tires were not the ones she had ordered. She also said she would not pay for the wrong tires.

Zeidan became enraged and yelled racial slurs at the customer, grabbed her to keep her from leaving the business, then hit her in the face.

The entire incident was witnessed by the customer’s elderly mother who testified at trial.

“No one should treat a customer the way this guy treated both these ladies,” said Assistant District Attorney Richard Ray. “I was appalled and felt it was appropriate to ask for the maximum amount of jail time based on the verbal and physical abuse by the defendant. I was glad Judge Jacobs imposed the maximum penalty.”

