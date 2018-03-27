Tire shop owner sentenced for hitting customer in the face

Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player has filed a lawsuit against the school and women's volleyball coach Molly Alvey, claiming an unlawful, gender and racially discriminatory removal from the team.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A convicted swindler who ripped off hundreds of people decades ago is now accused of trying to steal an elderly Manoa woman's home. Royal Lamarr Hardy, 62, spent 13 years in prison on federal tax fraud charges. He gained notoriety for advising thousands of clients on how to avoid paying millions of dollars in federal taxes.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
