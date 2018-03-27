Bossier council to consider weapons for armored ambulance

Bossier City is making sure its first responders are prepared and protected in the event of an active shooter.

Late last year, the Bossier City Council approved money for a new armored medical transport unit. That unit allows first responders to go into an active shooting scene and take out injured victims.

That unit arrived at the Bossier Fire Department a little over a week ago. They are now stocking it with medical supplies.

Now, the Fire Department is asking the council to approve the purchase of 3 weapons and ammunition for the armored medical transport unit and the Police Department's Bearcat Tactical Unit.

One gun would be mounted in the medical unit and another gun would be mounted in the Bearcat. The third gun would handheld.

The weapons would serve as protection for the first responders.

"When you have these types of situations, you always want to one-up the bad guy as far as what they have. We believe by obtaining these types of weapons, we are going to one-up them pretty good," said Bossier City Spokesperson Mark Natale.

The ordinance asks for $75,000 dollars from the EMS Capital and Contingency Fund to purchase the weapons and ammunition. As part of the package, the company that makes the weapons would be coming in to train officers on how to use them.

It already passed the first reading. Bossier Councilmen held an agenda-setting meeting Tuesday for their meeting next week, where they plan to take a final vote on the measure.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All Rights Reserved.