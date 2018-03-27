Shreveport, Bossier Parish have sandbags available if needed

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Bossier Parish and Shreveport have sandbags available. Bossier City and Caddo Parish authorities say they are monitoring weather conditions and will make sandbags available if needed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Sandbags are available if you need them.

With the threat of heavy rainfall over the next few days, some governments have sandbags on hand for the public to use.

Bossier Parish: Maintenance facility on Mayfield Street in Benton between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Shreveport: 3825 Mansfield Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bossier City and Caddo Parish authorities say they will continue to monitor the weather and hand out sandbags if needed.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.