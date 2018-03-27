School bus involved in minor wreck; students will have 'slight delays' getting home

Bus 300, which serves Airline High and Green Acres Middle schools, was involved in a minor wreck the afternoon of March 27. The bus also picks up Legacy Elementary students. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Bossier School District bus has been involved in a minor accident.

No students were hurt in the wreck in the 2500 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The accident involved Bus 300, which serves Airline High and Green Acres Middle schools.

"Bus 158 is picking up those students to continue the route, but please expect slight delays," School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

Slight delays expected for Airline & Greenacres students due to minor accident involving bus #300. NO students are injured. Bus 158 will continue the route. — Bossier_Schools (@Bossier_Schools) March 27, 2018

Bus 300 also picks up Legacy Elementary students, she added, so Bus 107 will pick them up from school.

"Parents can anticipate slight delays."

Legacy students that ride bus 300 will be picked up by bus 107. A slight delay is anticipated in their arrival home. — Bossier_Schools (@Bossier_Schools) March 27, 2018

