School bus involved in minor wreck; students will have 'slight d - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

School bus involved in minor wreck; students will have 'slight delays' getting home

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Bus 300, which serves Airline High and Green Acres Middle schools, was involved in a minor wreck the afternoon of March 27. The bus also picks up Legacy Elementary students. (Source: KSLA News 12) Bus 300, which serves Airline High and Green Acres Middle schools, was involved in a minor wreck the afternoon of March 27. The bus also picks up Legacy Elementary students. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier School District bus has been involved in a minor accident.

No students were hurt in the wreck in the 2500 block of Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The accident involved Bus 300, which serves Airline High and Green Acres Middle schools.

"Bus 158 is picking up those students to continue the route, but please expect slight delays," School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

Bus 300 also picks up Legacy Elementary students, she added, so Bus 107 will pick them up from school. 

"Parents can anticipate slight delays."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly