2-vehicle wreck at Mansfield at W. 70th sends at least 1 person to a hospital

A major accident has been reported at East 70th Street at Thornhill Avenue in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Shreveport has three Fire Department and four police units on the scene.

Further information about the accident is not yet available.

Earlier Tuesday, a two-vehicle wreck sent at least one person to a hospital.

It happened at 1:36 p.m. at Mansfield Road at West 70th Street in southeast Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

No major injuries were reported.

One of the two vehicles involved hit a utility pole, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

An AEP-SWEPCO spokeswoman said no outage has been reported as a result of the wreck.

