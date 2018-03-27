Man found guilty in 2016 slaying

A Shreveport man was found guilty of manslaughter Monday for firing shots at three people in Queensborough in 2016 and killing a teen.

Sir'detrick Lomone Samuels, 20, was convicted of manslaughter in the slaying of 16-year-old Tremon Jackson.

Jackson was killed while standing with two other people outside a house on Boss Avenue November 8, 2016, according to a release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

The release went on to say the shots from a 9mm handgun were fired after a short exchange of words between Samuels and the others.

Two people with Jackson, identified as his uncle and a longtime family friend, reportedly found shelter in a garage and were not injured, but the teen was shot twice in the back and once in a leg.

According to the district attorney's office, family members attempted to rush Jackson to University Health after he was found bleeding on his grandmother's driveway, but their car stalled not far away.

Medical help arrived and took Jackson to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Samuels will be sentenced on May 14. The judge has ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

Samuels faces up to 40 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction, according to the district attorney's office. However, the state intends to file a habitual offender bill, as Samuels has a prior felony conviction for the violent crime of second-degree battery.

As a gun was used in the slaying, the state also intends to seek a firearm enhancement for the sentencing, which would call for additional prison time.

