Family rescued from Shreveport duck pond reunite with good Samaritans who saved them

Muddy tracks show where a car tore up the soaked bank before plunging into the East Kings highway park bayou. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler recognized the good Samaritans who helped rescue a Shreveport family after their car crashed into Anderson Bayou on Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday around 6 p.m. near East Kings at Shreveport-Barksdale highways.

Authorities say the driver involved in the crash, Megan Victoria Brown, a mother of four, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken from the scene of the accident to University Health in Shreveport.

Cathy Brown and three of Megan Brown's children ages 9 and 7 were also in the sinking car.

"They're dealing OK. I try to counsel them myself you know, tell them that she is in a better place, you know, she's not going to get sick ever no more. She's looking down on us, and she wants us to do good. Make sure that we take care of ourselves," said Samuel Nandez, Megan Brown's husband of more than a decade.

The family has credited good Samaritans, who in this case were the first on the scene, with saving their lives.

The Samaritans rushed into the freezing cold water, swam to the car and pulled the family out.

While there were several citizens who braved the bayou, KSLA News 12 spoke with 26-year-old Hunter Coleman. Coleman, says he pulled out one of the adults trapped inside.

He was one of those recognized by the mayor during the Shreveport City Council meeting.

The family believes Megan Brown suffered a seizure before her vehicle went flying off of East Kings Highway and into the Duck Pond.

