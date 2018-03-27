First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms move in today

The threat of heavy rain and strong storms will return to the area today, and will be with us through Wednesday night. Waves of heavy rain and storms will develop along a slow-moving cold front that will push through the area.

The overall weather pattern is in favor of training thunderstorms and heavy rain, so excessive heavy rain and flooding will be the main threats. However, a few strong to severe storms will be possible as well.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

The entire area will be under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH this afternoon through Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall totals of 2"-4" are expected across the watch area. A few places could see 3"-6"+ of rain.

The heaviest axis of rain will likely develop across parts of southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. The area shaded in orange will likely experience the most rain today through Thursday. This is the area that will likely record 3"-6"+ of rain. This is where the threat of flash flooding will be the greatest.

This much rain will also cause our rivers, lakes, bayous and waterways to rise. Keep in mind, the water runoff may not cause our rivers to really rise until the weekend or the first week of April.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Even though heavy rain and flooding will be the main concerns, there is still the potential for a few strong to severe storms late today and Wednesday. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong wind gusts. The tornado threat isn't zero, but it is very low.

Most of east Texas and southwest Arkansas and parts of northeast Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather today. This is the area highlighted in green, which does include Shreveport-Bossier and Texarkana. Even though a few strong to severe storms are possible, widespread or significant severe weather is not expected.

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather will be greater, especially south of the I-30 corridor. The area highlighted in yellow will be under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather. The area highlighted in green will be under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. The strongest storms that develop across the area will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low.

FUTURETRACK

The latest run of FutureTrack shows the rain and thunderstorms developing quicker today and leaving the area Thursday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms will start to develop late this afternoon or early this evening along the I-30 corridor. A few of the storms could be strong and produce large hail and damaging winds. The northwestern half of the area will have the best rain chances this afternoon through tonight.

More rain and thunderstorms will develop along the I-30 corridor this evening and tonight. Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain and thunderstorms train.

The rain and thunderstorms will slowly march south tonight. The latest run of FutureTrack shows heavy rain and storms approaching the I-20 by Wednesday morning. This does include Shreveport-Bossier. Keep in mind, the heavy rain Wednesday morning will slow you down.

More waves of heavy rain and storms will move in Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest rain will be along and south of the I-20 corridor by Wednesday afternoon. A few storms capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible, mainly south of I-20 Wednesday afternoon.

Even though a few more showers and storms will be possible Thursday morning. Most of the widespread heavy rain and storms will move out Wednesday night and should be gone by Thursday morning.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

Keep in mind, the exact timing and location of the heaviest axis of rain and the threat of severe weather could change, so make sure to stay weather aware.

