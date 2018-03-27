City to discuss banning smoking in bars, downtown open container laws

The Shreveport Public Safety committee will discuss a number of items at its meeting this afternoon including one that could change local smoking and drinking laws.

The committee will discuss whether or not to ban smoking in nightlife venues and casinos, as well as the possibility of an open container law in the downtown district.

The Bossier City Council approved an open container law back in January for the city's "East Bank District."

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the chamber conference room located on the first floor of Government Plaza.

KSLA News 12 will be at the meeting and provide live updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.