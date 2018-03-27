Copy-Parents weigh-in on "In God We Trust" bill

A Louisiana Bill that aims to put the words "In God We Trust" in every state-funded school has reached the Senate.

On top of that, the bill also requires teaching students the history of the National Motto for the country just like there is curriculum on the history of the American Flag.

Some Bossier City parents say they are in support of the bill.

"We're a Catholic family. We teach our children about God. That's just part of our curriculum," said Elizabeth Sims.

"We did the virtual public school together for our children in the beginning and I totally agree. There wasn't enough time spent."

Bossier Parish Superintendent Scott Smith released this statement to KSLA News 12 regarding Senate Bill 224:

"Though this is still a bill, I do believe students need to better understand the history our national motto "In God We Trust," which is printed on all U.S. currency. Of course, if the bill becomes a law, Bossier Schools will immediately comply."

Another parent, Danielle Trejo says she began homeschooling her kids in part because of the lack of religious teaching.

"I myself in third grade was very confused, and I said there's no way that there's a God if this is true, and so that confused me until after I graduated," said Trejo.

"And so I wanted to make sure that my child wasn't going to be confused, but that's not the case in public school unless a certain teacher seems to have the same beliefs, otherwise it's going to be confusing."

The bill is expected to go before the Senate next week.

