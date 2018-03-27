Marshall, TX, selects interim city manager

The Marshall City Commission has voted to appoint Support Services Director Jack Redmon as Interim City Manager. (Source: City of Marshall, Texas)

The Marshall City Commission has appointed an Interim City Manager.

Support Services Director Jack Cleveland Redmon will fill the vacancy left by current City Manager Lisa Agnor, who announced her retirement in January.

Redmon will begin his duties starting April 16.

Redmon has 20 years of experience in city government, all with the City of Marshall, and has served as Support Services Director since 1999.

In his current position, he is responsible for overseeing facility operations, parks and recreation, special projects, information technology and library services, among others.

“We are fortunate to have someone as capable as Jack on staff that can step into the city manager role on an interim basis,” Mayor Larry Hurta said.

Redmon said he looks forward to guiding the city until a permanent City Manager is found.

“I feel honored that the city commission entrusts me with this very important position and I am excited to help guide this great organization during this time of transition," said Redmon.

The city has contracted with Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm, to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent city manager.

