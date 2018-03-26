Salvation Army to reopen thrift store for one-day sale Thursday

A Shreveport nonprofit is reopening the doors to its thrift store at least for one day.

The Salvation Army's family store has been closed to the public for the past five months but will be open for a one-day sale Thursday.

The one-day public sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the facility at 147 E. Stoner Ave.

Salvation Army clients have been able to shop at the store once a week using vouchers and coupons from the Social Services Department.

The one-day sale is the first time in months the general public can shop there.

"Really, we were in a position where financially it wasn't making ends meet. It wasn't covering its expenses, so we had to move to shut down," Maj. Ray Morton explained. "We wanted to keep the service to the community going, but we just weren't able to operate a standard sales floor every day of the week."

Donations still have been coming into the store.

You can always drop off donations weekdays between 1 and 4:30 pm.

"Occasionally, we start to get a surplus, so this is selling down the surplus we've received," Morton said.

Briefly reopening to the public is important since general sales like this one will support Salvation Army programs.

"The amount of impact that they have on the youth and adults, both veterans, homeless, domestic violence, we serve such a multitude of different populations here in Shreveport."

The Salvation Army hopes to start reopening the store for one-day sales once every month and will continue to re-evaluate how often they can open to the public in the future.

