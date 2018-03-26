Mansfield High School receives $10,000 grant for excellence

Lowell Miken (far left) and Dr. Gary Stark (far right). Principal Lori Line (IN), Principal Whitney Wilkoski (IN), Principal Mindy Searcy (AR), Principal Jim Andrus (TX), Principal Toras Hill (LA). (Source: National Institute for Excellence in Teaching)

The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching presented Mansfield High School with a plaque and $10,000 during a national conference on Monday.

Mansfield High School was one of the five finalists for the TAP Founder’s Award for exceptional efforts to implement and represent the principles of excellence.

“Lincoln, Cross County, Mansfield, Slaton and West Goshen have distinguished themselves as shining examples of effective instructional leadership,” said TAP Founder Lowell Milken.

Mansfield High School has experienced historic educational achievement by moving from a D to an A rated school.

According to Principal Toras Hill, equally important to school’s progress is the staff’s process. Faculty focuses on developing a growth mindset for students and teachers alike that has been essential to reaching benchmarks.

The Algebra I proficiency level in 2016-17 was 73 percent, a 21 percent improvement.

“Success is now the expected norm,” said Leader Teacher Rick McDonald.

The honor is based on distinction in the following areas: proficient implementation of TAP’s core elements, student academic growth according to state or federal measures and notable recognition as a center and resource of best practices.

Four other schools across the country were also recognized for their excellence. An elementary school in Indiana received the grand prize of $50,000.

