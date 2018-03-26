VORTEX-SE also aims to educate college students, public about tornadoes in the Southeast

Radar is one of the key tools in predicting weather. The P-3 Hurricane Hunter has 3 different ones to get a whole new perspective on a storm. The plane flies through and around severe storms in the Southeast collecting important data for scientists.
The main objective of the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes EXperiment-Southeast, or VORTEX-SE, is to study why tornadoes are so dangerous in the Southeast and what can be challenging about forecasting them.
Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel breaks down NOAA's Vortex-SE project and what the main goals are.
