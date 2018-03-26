VORTEX-SE also aims to educate college students, public about tornadoes in the Southeast

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel breaks down NOAA's Vortex-SE project and what the main goals are.

The main objective of the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes EXperiment-Southeast, or VORTEX-SE, is to study why tornadoes are so dangerous in the Southeast and what can be challenging about forecasting them.

NOAA's VORTEX-SE aims to help forecasters better understand tornadoes in the Southeast

Radar is one of the key tools in predicting weather. The P-3 Hurricane Hunter has 3 different ones to get a whole new perspective on a storm. The plane flies through and around severe storms in the Southeast collecting important data for scientists.

Scientists are not the only ones on board flights collecting data as part of the National Severe Storms Laboratory's VORTEX Southeast project.

Students at the University of Louisiana at Monroe also are getting in on the action.

The meteorologists-in-training are able to launch weather balloons to give scientists more data from the surface to the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Radar is one of the key tools in predicting weather, in general.

The P-3 Hurricane Hunter has three different ones to get a whole new perspective on a storm.

The plane flies through and around severe storms in the Southeast collecting important data for scientists.

VORTEX-Southeast should hopefully bring more insight to what makes tornadoes form and specifically why they are so dangerous in the Southeast.

