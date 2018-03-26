Goodwill to host job fair Wednesday

Get your resumes and cover letters ready because a Goodwill in Northwest Louisiana is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

It will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Northwest Louisiana Technical College located at 2010 North Market Street in Shreveport.

There will be about 15 employers represented at the fair.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.