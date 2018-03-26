Best 100 LA towns to start small business includes 13 in NWLA

Louisiana recently topped the nation as the best state for starting a small business. That ranking came from online service Thumbtack back in 2014.

Now another online company is taking the ranking a step further by identifying the 100 best towns and small cities in Louisiana to start a business.

Stonewall, in north DeSoto Parish, ranks 2nd according to online loan service LENDEDU.com.

Mayor Charles Waldon credits several factors. "Everything plays off of everything. The developers that had the foresight to put in the strip malls, you know, to make space readily available."

Mayor Waldon said those developers took a huge risk in building those strip malls; a risk that's paid off.

The rankings are based on 3 factors: population, income and expenses. But the co-owners of Nails & Spa of Stonewall told us it's been a huge challenge to build up a clientele here.

"The word of mouth (is) helping us a lot with a small town," explained Henry Dao.

Meanwhile, the 13th and final community in northwest Louisiana to make the list of the best towns and cities to start a small business is Keithville. But it's neither a town or city. It is unincorporated.

It's often said if you want to know what's happening in a small town, visit the barber. So that was our first stop in Keithville.

Longtime Keithville barber Anthony Kelley told us, "It's a good place because a lot of people is moving in this direction from Shreveport. They're coming this way."

Just a few miles north of 2nd ranked Stonewall, 92nd ranked Keithville is said to benefit from its neighbor to the south.

"Stonewall is (a) very booming city down there now. And the trickle up effect benefits Keithville," added Keithville resident Don Copelin.

Other towns and small cities in northwest Louisiana to make the top 100 places to open a small business include:

* Many - 15

* Homer - 20

* Zwolle - 21

* Bossier City 33

* Haughton - 35

* Benton - 41

* Arcadia - 45

* Springhill - 46

* Minden - 51

* Haynesville - 73

* Mansfield - 85

*Source: lendedu.com

