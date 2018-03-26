NOAA's VORTEX-SE aims to help forecasters better understand tornadoes in the Southeast

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The main objective of the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes EXperiment-Southeast, or VORTEX-SE, is to study why tornadoes are so dangerous in the Southeast and what can be challenging about forecasting them.

The National Severe Storms Laboratory's Vortex Southeast project has been in effect the past three years, but data collected this year could change how we forecast tornadoes in the Southeast region of the United States.

An open house last week in Monroe allowed members of the media and invited guests to learn more about the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes EXperiment-Southeast, or VORTEX-SE for short, and its goals.

The scientists also are focusing on how the public interprets information about severe storms and how to improve it.

