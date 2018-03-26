Man who spurred lockdown in 2017, was involved in '08 cross burning is going back to prison

A man who last year spurred a school lockdown in Webster Parish and years earlier helped burn a cross outside a home in Claiborne Parish is going back to prison.

As a felon, 40-year-old Minden resident Jeremy Matthew Moro was forbidden from having a gun.

Police investigating a domestic abuse complaint Sept. 8, 2016, found Moro on his couch with a five-shot, .45-caliber revolver by Taurus in the waistband of his pants, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office reports.

As a result, Moro pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote ordered him Thursday to serve 21 months in prison then three years on federal supervised release.

Moro is the same man who bolted when authorities tried to arrest him on a different federal firearms warrant Oct. 2.

He barricaded himself in his house in the 500 block of West Todd Street when ATF agents and police went looking for him on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Richardson Elementary, the school across the street from Moro's house, was placed on lockdown for about an hour.

Agents spotted Moro through a window blind then got a key from an owner of the house and took Moro into custody.

They also seized about three firearms, including a 30-30 rifle.

Moro also is one of four people convicted in connection with a cross burning in October 2008 near an interracial couple's home in the Claiborne Parish village of Athens.

He and 23-year-old Joshua James Moro were sentenced to serve a year and a day in prison then three years on federal supervised release for conspiring to violate the couple's civil rights and trying to cover up the cross burning.

A federal judge convicted their cousin Daniel Danforth of organizing, carrying out and attempting to cover up the cross burning. Authorities say he was upset about his cousin having an African-American man living with her.

Sonya Marie Hart also pleaded guilty in January 2011 to withholding information from the FBI about the three men's attempts to cover up the cross burning.

The Moros admitted that they and Danforth agreed to build, erect and burn a cross near the home of Danforth's cousin, her boyfriend-turned-husband, her 11-year-old son and their grandmother who was believed to approve of the couple's relationship.

Joshua Moro told authorities that he offered Danforth diesel fuel to use to burn the cross and later sent a text message to see if Danforth and Jeremy Moro still needed the fuel.

Jeremy Moro admitted that he helped Danforth find an accelerant, take the cross to an area near the couple's home then watched Danforth set the cross on fire.

Jeremy Moro, Danforth and Hart later removed the burned cross, took it apart and hid it in the woods when they learned the FBI was going to investigate the cross burning.

Danforth was released from federal prison Sept. 25, 2012. Joshua Moro got out Dec. 26, 2013. Jeremy Moro's release followed on April 9, 2014.

