2-vehicle accident restricts travel on northbound I-49

A car wound up upside-down after a two-vehicle wreck on northbound Interstate 49 in Shreveport early the afternoon of March 26. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

All lanes of northbound Interstate 49 in Shreveport are back open to traffic.

All lanes are now open on I-49 North at Kings Highway. Congestion has reached East 70th Street. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 26, 2018

Travel on northbound I-49 was down to one lane for a time Monday afternoon as crews worked to clear a two-vehicle accident.

It happened at 1:31 p.m. on I-49 just before the Kings Highway exit in Shreveport.

One vehicle wound up upside-down.

The wreck closed all but the middle lane and caused traffic to back up about 3 miles.

The left and right lanes are now blocked on I-49 North at Kings Highway. Congestion has reached East 70th Street. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 26, 2018

