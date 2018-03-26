Bossier City senior housing community to hold career fair

A new senior housing community in Bossier City will hold a job fair Tuesday for a variety of full and part-time jobs.

The Blake at Bossier City will host its fair at the Bossier Library Historical Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a release, representatives say they are looking to hire between 80 and 100 full and part-time positions.

Jobs available include dishwasher, cook, server, dining room coordinator, chef, nurse, personal assistant, housekeeping and maintenance.

Applicants do not need senior housing experience.

The Blake is under construction at the corner of Airline Drive and Greenacres Boulevard in Bossier City and is expected to open early this summer.

The Blake at Bossier City has also partnered with Valor Advisory Group to host a seminar on how to qualify for veterans benefits for assisted living.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday, April 10 with sessions at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 5951 at 1351 Northgate Road in Bossier City.

It is a free event but interested veterans must RSVP to (318) 752-6611.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.