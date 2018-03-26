Financial blog ranks top 100 LA towns to start a small business

An online financial blog recently ranked the best 100 Louisiana towns for starting a small business and several ArkLaTex cities made the list.

LendEDU released the list stating that the state has a top-notch small business environment.

Some of the ArkLaTex towns featured on the list include Stonewall as the second best, Many ranked at 15 and Homer coming in at number 20. Bossier City, Haughton and Benton also made the list.

The blog post states they analyzed hundreds of Louisiana towns and cities based on each community's conduciveness towards starting a small business with the help of a licensed dataset.

The communities were given a score that represented how friendly they are for small businesses in the categories of population, income and expenses.

Click here to visit the full article with an explanation of the entire process.

