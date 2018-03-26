Suspect identified after kicking in woman's door in Shreveport

Shreveport police have a man in custody who they say kicked in a woman's door and hid in her bathroom Monday morning. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Police Department has identified the man arrested after he reportedly kicked in a woman’s door and hid in her bathroom Monday morning.

Christopher Murphy, 42, is charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of Huston Street.

Police say Murphy knocked on the woman’s door and asked to come in.

A house sitter opened the door, told him no and closed the door, according to police.

That’s when Murphy allegedly kicked in the door and barricaded himself inside the bathroom.

The sitter was able to escape but the person whom she cared for was still in the house.

When police arrived, they took Murphy into custody quickly without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Murphy is being held in the Shreveport City Jail.

