Man arrested after kicking in woman's door

Shreveport police have a man in custody who they say kicked in a woman's door and hid in her bathroom Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Huston Street.

Police say the man knocked on the woman's door and asked to come in.

Someone inside the house who opened the door told the man no and closed the door, according to police.

That's when the man reportedly kicked in the door and barricaded himself inside the bathroom.

Police came shortly after and took the man into custody without incident.

He is facing charges for unauthorized entry and was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

More charges are possible.

