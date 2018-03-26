SFD investigates vacant house fire

Firefighters are investigating after a vacant house caught fire Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Firefighters are investigating after a vacant house caught fire Monday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Elliot Avenue.

Firefighters say the boarded-up house was unoccupied and no utilities were connected.

Crews say they had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

