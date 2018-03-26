Man robbed at gunpoint while completing online purchase

Shreveport police are searching for an armed gunman who they say robbed another man when the pair met to complete an online purchase on Sunday.

Police say the victim met up with the man around noon in the 9000 Mansfield Road near Cambridge Court.

The victim told police the man pulled out a gun and robbed him.

The gunman is described as wearing a blue jacket, blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

