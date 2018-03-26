Family donates money to buy more machines that saved son's life

An ECMO Machine was used to save Zuniga's life, now his family is donating to University Health so they can save more (Source: University Health)

Juan Zuniga stands along with his family and the doctors and nurses who saved his life at University Health (Source: University Health)

The family of a man who was shot twice in the chest and saved at a Shreveport hospital is donating money to go towards the machines that kept him alive.

On July 29, Juan Zuniga was shot after multiple suspects tried to steal his mother's purse while outside of their restaurant, El Compadre, on East Kings Highway.

The family of Juan Zuniga is giving back to University Health after doctors and nurses saved his life using a specific machine. I’ve got details this morning on @KSLA https://t.co/5pIjAC0U23 pic.twitter.com/kal8y3dYji — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) March 26, 2018

An ECMO Machine was used to save Zuniga's life, by returning oxygen to his bloodstream after one of his lungs had to be removed.

According to University Health Dr. Keith Scott, Juan nearly didn't make it.

"He was as close to death as you can possibly imagine," said Scott.

University Health reps posted a video on YouTube of the story.

According to Shreveport Police, the suspects wanted in the Zuniga case have already been taken into custody by Bossier City PD for an unrelated crime.

Angie Willhite with SPD says authorities are working to have the two extradited to Shreveport so they can be charged, but they have to wait for the legal process to finish.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.