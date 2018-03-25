Louisiana has the Powerball winner; ticket worth $55.9M

The ticket that matched all 5 white numbers and the Powerball on Saturday night was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports. (Source: Multi-State Lottery Association)

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire.

The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.

Some media outlets are reporting was bought at Tiger Touchdown No. 2.

That's a discount tobacco and liquor store at 621 E. Milton Ave. in Milton, which is about a dozen miles south of Lafayette.

The winning ticket is worth an estimated $55.9 million

If the winner takes cash, the payout would amount to about $33,587,274.16.

The numbers drawn Saturday are 10, 33, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 24.

Two other Powerball tickets match all five while balls but not the Powerball.

That makes them worth $1 million each.

Those were sold in Florida and Massachusetts.

Powerball will have an estimated $40 million jackpot when the next drawing is held Wednesday.

