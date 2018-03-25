Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On March 17 a DeSoto Parish Sheriff Deputy noticed a vehicle drifting in the lane of travel and crossing the center divider line.

As the deputy stopped the vehicles, the driver, Adrian Williams,27, appeared to be reaching towards the floorboard or around the base of the seat.

Causing the deputy to suspect Williams may have been using some type of drug.

During a pat-down, the deputy smelled what he believed to be the odor of burnt marijuana.

After being questioned about it, Williams admitted to smoking marijuana earlier but denied having any in his possession or vehicle.

Williams gave consent to search his vehicle, at which time the deputy located about 5.1 ounces of what’s believed to be marijuana, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, digital scale, bottle containing about 10.4 fluid ounces of a red liquid substance believed to be codeine and numerous quart-sized plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute marijuana.

Williams was placed under arrest and later booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Improper Lane Use

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II (Codeine) with Intent to Distribute

Second or Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams was later released after posting a $71,300.00 bond.

