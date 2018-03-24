'We Have A Voice Too' youth townhall discussion

"we have a Voice Too" youth Town Hall discussion at Morning Start Baptist Church. (Source: Kai Scates/ KSLA News 12)

"We Have a Voice Too" that's the message youth members at Morning Star Baptist Church wants the community to know.

Today Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Youth Department and Team Outreach sponsored townhall discussion for the public.

With the uprising topics on gun violence and social media concerns, the event presented an opportunity for youth to voice their opinions.

The Youth Town Hall attracted community leaders like school board members, elected officials, public service agencies, and business leaders to speak on the panel.

Commissioners Stormy Gage-Watts and Lyndon D. Johnson were also apart of the panel, along with members of the Admissions and Recruitment office from Grambling State University, Southern University of Shreveport Louisiana, and Northwestern University.

