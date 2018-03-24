FIRST ALERT: Excessive heavy rainfall and strong storms possible this week

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!

There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!

Stay in the know on the go

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

All eyes are on our next big weather maker! A slow moving storm system and front will bring in waves of heavy rain late Tuesday through Thursday. Rain and storms will start to move in from the northwest late Tuesday and slowly progress southward. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall Wednesday through Wednesday night.

By the end of the week, some will have seen 3-6"+ of rain. The main concern will be excessive rainfall and flooding. There could be widespread flooding where the heaviest rain and storms train. Even though heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern, a few strong to severe storms will be possible late Tuesday and Wednesday.

FUTURETRACK

Even though most of us will stay dry throughout the day on Tuesday, widespread showers and storms will start to move in late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best rain chances Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. A few storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail will be possible.

By Wednesday morning, the rain and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. FutureTrack shows most of the wet weather will still be concentrated around the I-30 corridor. This is where there will mostly likely be delays for the morning commute. Localized flooding will be possible, especially in flood prone areas.

The rain and thunderstorms will slowly drop southward throughout the day on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Shreveport-Bossier's rain chances will really start to ramp up.

By Thursday morning, the heaviest rain will be along and south of the I-20 corridor. Flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain falls.

The heaviest rain will likely move out of the area late Thursday through Thursday night.

RAINFALL TOTALS

The two main concerns will be the potential of excessive heavy rainfall and flooding. Flash flooding will even be possible. A Flash Flood Watch will likely be issued for at least parts of the ArkLaTex early this week.

Both the American and EURO models are show the heaviest axis of rain falling along or south of the I-30 corridor, which is the area that will have the greatest flash flood threat.

By Thursday night, widespread rainfall totals of 2-4" of rain are expected. However, 3-6"+ of rain will be possible where the heaviest axis of rain develops.

With several inches of rain falling late Tuesday through Friday, flooding and flash flooding will be possible. This much rain will also cause our rivers, lakes, bayous and waterways to rise. Keep in mind, the water runoff may not cause our rivers to really rise until the weekend or the first week of April.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE

Even though excessive heavy rainfall and flooding will be the main concerns, strong to severe storms will also be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of east Texas and parts of southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday. The area shaded in green will be under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. Widespread or significant severe weather is not expected on Tuesday. However, a few strong storms capable of large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible, especially in the Slight Risk or yellow shaded area.

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather will shift to the southeast. Most of northwest Louisiana and east Texas south of I-20 will be under a Slight Risk. A few strong storms capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

The tornado threat looks very low.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

The StormTracker 12 Weather team makes it easy for you to stay up to date with the latest forecast:

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved