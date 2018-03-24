FIRST ALERT: Excessive heavy rain and flooding possible next week

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!

There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!

Stay in the know on the go

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

All eyes are on our next big weather-maker! A slow moving storm system and front will likely bring in waves of heavy rain next week. Rain and storms will start to move in from the northwest late Tuesday and slowly progress southward. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall Wednesday through Wednesday night.

By the end of next week, some will have seen 3"-6"+ of rain. The main concern will be excessive rainfall and flooding. There could be widespread flooding where the heaviest rain trains. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will likely be issued early next week for some parts of the area. Even though heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern, a few strong to severe storms will be possible late Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

FUTURETRACK

Even though most of us will stay dry throughout the day on Tuesday, widespread showers and storms will start to move in late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best rain chances Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

By Wednesday morning, the showers and storms will have likely progressed further south. With widespread showers and storms around and heavy rain possible, plan on giving yourself extra time traveling Wednesday morning.

Another wave of heavy rain will likely develop Wednesday afternoon or evening. Flooding will be possible where heavy rain falls on top of heavy rain.

By Thursday morning, the heaviest rain will likely be near and south of the I-20 corridor.

The heaviest rain will likely move out of the area Thursday afternoon, and most should be dry by Thursday night.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Both the European (ECMWF) and American (GFS) forecast models show widespread rainfall totals of 2"-5" of rain by Friday afternoon. Both models also show the heaviest rain falling south of the I-30 corridor.

With several inches of rain falling in just a couple of days, flash flooding will be possible. This much rain will also cause our rivers, lakes, bayous and waterways to rise. Keep in mind, the water runoff may not cause our rivers to really rise until the weekend or the first week of April.

STAY UP TO DATE

With this system still several days away, the forecast could change, so make sure you stay up to date with latest forecast. There are still some question marks about where the heaviest rain is going to set up and and how much rain is going to fall, so make sure to check back for updates.

The StormTracker 12 Weather team makes it easy for you to stay up to date with the latest forecast:

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved