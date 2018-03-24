3rd annual 5K Doughnut-Dash

Riverbend Rotary club hosts their third annual Doughnut-Dash at the Red River Brewing Co. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News12)

This 5K is not your average run, this one involves a sweet and bubbly twist at the finish line.

Today the Riverbend Rotary club hosted their third annual Doughnut-Dash at the Red River Brewing Co.

The event is a family-friendly 5k run that involves your all-time favorite hot donuts and cold beer.

All proceeds from this event will go towards benefiting the Martin Luther King Health Center and Pharmacy.

