3rd annual 5K Doughnut-Dash

By Kai Scates, News Content Specialist
Riverbend Rotary club hosts their third annual Doughnut-Dash at the Red River Brewing Co. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News12) Riverbend Rotary club hosts their third annual Doughnut-Dash at the Red River Brewing Co. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News12)
This 5K is not your average run, this one involves a sweet and bubbly twist at the finish line. 

Today the Riverbend Rotary club hosted their third annual Doughnut-Dash at the Red River Brewing Co. 

The event is a family-friendly 5k run that involves your all-time favorite hot donuts and cold beer. 

All proceeds from this event will go towards benefiting the Martin Luther King Health Center and Pharmacy. 

