Crowd gathers for 'March for Our Lives' Rally in Downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

As people storm the streets in Washington D.C., over a hundred people came out to the Caddo Parish Courthouse in solidarity on Saturday.

The event follows the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were gunned down. Students across the nation are pressing for the government for a change in gun laws.

A number of Caddo Parish students are leading the march in Shreveport.

