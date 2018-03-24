Crowd gathers for 'March for Our Lives' Rally in Downtown Shreveport

As people storm the streets in Washington D.C., over a hundred people came out to the Caddo Parish Courthouse in solidarity on Saturday.

The event follows the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were gunned down. Students across the nation are pressing for the government for a change in gun laws.

Hundreds call for stricter gun laws at Caddo Parish Courthouse during “March for Our Lives.” Tonight at 10 on @KSLA, hear from a teacher who says she’s had enough of congressional inaction. — Christian Piekos (@KSLAChristian) March 24, 2018

A number of Caddo Parish students are leading the march in Shreveport.

