The Greater Texarkana United Way 2017-2018 campaign ends

The Greater Texarkana United Way 2017-2018 Campaign officially came to an end this morning.

United Way President Mark Bledsoe said approximately $700,000 were raised and will Benefit 30 different programs.

The year ended with a $5000 donation from representatives of the "Live United Bowl".

"We will recognize some kids with TMS Scuffle bus," Bledsoe said. "Actually, we did have a record number of backpacks that were given out this year so everything, for the most part, it was an outstanding year."

Friday also saw the passing of the baton to David and Robin Hickerson as co-chairs for campaign 2018-2019.

