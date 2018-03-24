Firefighters extinguish blaze in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood

Shreveport firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire on Saturday morning in the city's Werner Park neighborhood.

Crews got the call just after 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Corbitt Street.

That's just west of Werner Park Elementary School.

Luckily, no one was sent to a hospital from the scene, according to Shreveport fire dispatch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

