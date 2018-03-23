SFD remembers life of 4-legged friend

The Shreveport Fire Department celebrated the life of a valuable member of their search and rescue team on Friday.

On Friday, the Shreveport Fire Department said their final goodbyes to Tracker, recognizing his and other K-9's successful careers.

"He was by my side the entire 14 years four months everywhere I went he went," said Fire Engineer Rick Morrow.

Tracker will be buried at the Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Cemetery, located behind the Shreveport Fire and Police Academy on Greenwood Road.

Nine of those years, Tracker spent serving on Shreveport Fire's K-9 search and rescue team. He was trained in live search, looking for the live-missing either in wilderness or disaster.

Morrow and Tracker deployed on countless missions, saving both adults and children. He was named Louisiana's Pet of the Year in 2008.

"I loved him, I still love him. I miss him and I’m very grateful for everything he did for me even beyond just being my best friend, my partner, and a pet," expressed Morrow, "He did more, he listened to so much and never said anything back never complained."

Shreveport Fire has 7 search and rescue dogs, all trained for specific duties.

"They're hard-working, they don’t know when to stop. Even when they’re exhausted they still want to work," he said, "They offer something that we as humans cannot, that's using their nose. It’s so much more powerful, it’s better than any of the high tech electronics search equipment we have."

"Instead of searchers having to put themselves in danger and working for hours and hours on end to try and find somebody the dogs can usually find them and just a matter of minutes," explained retired SFD Assistant Chief Kerry Foster who started the department's K-9 search and rescue team. "You can’t describe the feeling when you’re finally able to bring somebody home and the closure that the family has, the peace you see on their face. It’s almost incomprehensible to understand."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.