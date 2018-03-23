Bossier Parish authorities call search for missing mother, son 'bizarre'

An abandoned car, vague notes left at separate scenes, and a possible motive are all the evidence Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have in their search for missing mother and son, Jennifer and Coty Wilson.

"This is a bizarre twist," Bossier Parish Sheriff Public Information Officer Bill Davis said. "This family has known to mislead already, which is why the father was arrested anyway, so everything we get were taking it at face value but were also looking at all avenues."

Police believe the pair was last seen Thursday, March 15. That's when they located the mother's car atop of the Highway 2 Red River Bridge near Plain Dealing.

"Nobody saw them at the scene… although there were other people at the scene .. we then found two notes .. they were goodbye notes if you will... one from Jennifer one from Cody in separate locations," Davis said.

Since then, authorities have been going the extra mile, and then some, in their search for the two. Recently adding a plane, helicopter, K-9 and 5 boats for 14 deputies to their search.

"We are hearing the pundits, we are hearing those on the outside who may suggest that, 'hey look, they're not in that water, they fled," Davis said. "If you have information about that, please let us know. Because while were investigating and looking for them in this river, our detectives are also looking elsewhere, their home their businesses, families in Arkansas south Louisiana and nothing substantiates that there anywhere but that river."

Authorities say the 31-year-old Coty Wilson was arrested about eight days before his disappearance. He was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice in relation to an ongoing investigation involving his father.

"Regarding that, that may say, 'well gee why would they jump over that?' we don't know, but that's where the evidence leads us, and it is our job to follow that evidence," Davis said.

Authorities say Coty's dad, Gary Wilson is currently being held at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. He was arrested for relaying false information regarding a planned arson.

Bossier Parish Sheriffs deputies have been investigating Wilson since 2010, regarding his alleged connection to a rash of vandalism and burnings of deer camps in the parish.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information about where the Wilsons’ are, or anyone who witnessed them on the bridge March 15, is asked to call (318) 965-2203.

