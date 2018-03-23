Toys R Us Liquidation Sale now underway

After a one day delay, liquidation sales got underway on this Friday at all 735 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores across the country.

And that includes the store at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City where there's been a steady stream of customers. It's little wonder they're already busy when you consider that discounts range from 10 to 30 percent.

For Toys R Us customers it's been an emotional roller coaster. Many told us they're glad to see deep discounts but sad to see the end of this national toy chain.

"It's very sad because I started back there I guess when my grandson, my oldest grandson was real small," reflected Local shopper Marilyn Allen.

And fellow shopper Jessica Bromhall said it's difficult for her not to have an emotional connection to Toys R-Us. She said that's largely because of the recent actions by store employees to help her 3-year-old daughter Kalana.

"She couldn't find a doll. She was scared of them. So they took them out of the box, all eight of them, so she could pick one. Nowhere else did that. So it's going to be sad," recalled Bromhall.

There are a few stipulations when it comes to this fire sale. First, they no longer accept personal checks to buy items. Second, there's a no return policy. And third, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has urged consumers to use any store credits or rewards before April 15th.

Some say they're just disappointed how this national chain had been operated. Many questioned the logic of filing for bankruptcy protection back in September, instead of waiting until after the holidays, which potentially scared away customers.

"I think that they could have done a lot of things to stay, you know, in business. I mean they're overpriced compared to everywhere else. They always have been. And their biggest sales are always at Christmas so they could have done more to get people in. You know, maybe make it a place for kids to hang out instead of just shop," added shopper Maggie Hernandez.

Last fall Toys R Us had begun experimenting with creating interactive spaces in stores. But analysts called it a case of 'too little too late' for a company saddled with $5 billion in debt.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.