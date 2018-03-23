SPD: Fugitive and girlfriend arrested following CrimeStoppers tip

A tip from the Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers leads to the arrest of a fugitive and his girlfriend.

The Shreveport Police Warrants Unit says it received word that Roderick Vinson, 32 was hiding at an apartment in the 500 block of East Stoner.

Officer say they located Vinson hiding inside a closet, buried under a pile of clothing and plastic bags.

Alexis Straughter, 23 was charged with harboring Vinson.

Both Vinson and Straughter were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Shreveport Police K9 Unit assisted in finding Vinson.

