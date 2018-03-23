Caddo Parish school bus carrying children involved in wreck

A bus carrying students from Cresswell Elementary has been involved in a wreck in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m at the intersection of Dalzell Street and Centenary Boulevard. According to Caddo Parish Schools Spokeswoman Mary Wood, the bus hit a yellow Ford Mustang.

Thirty-five children were on the bus.

Shreveport police and first responders are on the scene. Wood said that there are minor injuries.

Parents and guardians have been notified, according to Wood. Students were treated on scene and most were picked up by parents.

The driver of the Mustang was sent to a Shreveport hospital.

