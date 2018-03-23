2 women arrested after found asleep in bank ATM lane

A suspicious person call results in the arrest two women, according to Texarkana Texas police.

Officers were called just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning to the Wells Fargo Bank, located in the 4600 block of W. 70th Street.

Once they arrived, the officers say they found a vehicle parked in the ATM lane.

Police say they found Meghann Cook, 29 and Kasie Robberson, 31 asleep inside Pontiac Grand Prix.

Cook told officers she didn’t have her identification but that her name was Jennifer.

Officers say she later confessed that wasn’t her real name – saying she was trying to avoid outstanding warrants for her arrest out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

Police say they later found drugs, a stolen firearm, and fraudulent information in after searching the vehicle.

Both Cook and Robberson were arrested and booked into the Bi-State jail on a number of charges.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.