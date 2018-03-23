NPD: Drugs, stolen gun recovered following traffic stop

A traffic stop ends in the arrest of a felon who was in possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Rynell Jefferson, 29 was taken into police custody and booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center

On Monday, March 19, Jefferson was pulled over by an officer on Highway 3110 near Highway 1. Police say he drove off northbound on Highway 1 before stopping due to traffic. Jefferson then turned on Saida Street, swerved into a ditch, before getting out of the car and running off.

Authorities say they also recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Jefferson.

His bond is set at $60,250.

