Crawfest event to be held at Betty Virginia Park

A free family-friendly event featuring food and kids activities will be held at Betty Virginia Park Saturday.

Crawfest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the park.

Freshly boiled crawfish platters, burgers, hot dogs, and jambalaya will be for sale from Shane's Seafood & BBQ. Other food options will be offered by Southern Fork Catering, Rib Tip Express, and Jimbeaux's & Son, LLC.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the South Highlands Neighborhood Association for improvements in the park.

Live music on the Clarke’s Jewelers Stage is as follows:

11 a.m. - Shayliff

1 p.m. - Ole Whiskey Revival

3 p.m. - Alive By Sunrise

5 p.m. - Benjy Davis Project

A 3.18mile Road Race, presented by Great Raft Brewing and Sportspectrum, will take place in the South Highlands Neighborhood, with live music along the route.

People can buy tickets to the “Superior’s Steakhouse VIP Experience”, featuring complimentary food and beverages under a climate-controlled, side stage tent.

Parents can purchase tickets for their children to have unlimited, all-access to a Carnival inside the Family Fun Zone, provided by Duvall’s Amusements.

The festival also partnered with iShuttle and Vintage Realty, to provide free transportation to Crawfest, with shuttles running every 15 minutes from Pierremont Office Park, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Crawfest is organized by PinPoint Local Marketing, Twisted Root Burger Co. - Shreveport, and Rhino Coffee.

