Natchitoches Parish bridge closed for emergency repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is warning the public of an emergency bridge closure in Natchitoches Parish.

The bridge is on LA 117 over Relief Slough, about a mile north of the LA 117/LA 118 intersection.

Due to the uncertainty and complexity of the repairs, DOTD officials say they don't know how long it will take to finish.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to LA 118 West to US 171 North to LA 6 East to LA 117.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to LA 6 West To US 171 South to LA 118 East to LA 117.

