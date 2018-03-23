Heavy rain event unfolds by next Tuesday through at least Thursday

Today through the weekend into next Monday will be a quiet period for the Ark-La-Tex. Rain chances will be none to slim. A few showers and isolated thunder could occur Sunday and Monday. The one thing that will be happening behind the scenes is the rapid increase in moisture across our area really priming the pump for a slow moving system to spread heavy rain across the Ark-La-Tex. The following graphics will show the results and time frame,

Storms with heavy rain will be found as a cold front slowly enters the northwestern counties of the Ark-La-Tex Tuesday evening through midnight Wednesday and slows to a snail's pace. The front and heavy rain move into the heart of the I-30 corridor by 7 A.M. Wednesday and slowly slide to the southeast to the !-20 corridor by Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain exits the area late Wednesday and overnight with only light rain left on Thursday. Timing could change and there is some though that the front may slow its progression by late Wednesday. We will update appropriately.

With the current time frame, it appears that the I-30 corridor could pick up the heaviest rainfall and that the I-20 area could pick up a bit less. There are some models that are painting a total of 4-8 inch rainfall across the area. Any way you look at it, it will cause a rise in our rivers, lakes, bayous and waterways. This will be monitored, as well.

Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking this heavy rain event very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app.

